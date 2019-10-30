Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Nutanix stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Nutanix has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 172.43% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $156,306.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,497.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $523,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,951 shares of company stock worth $933,541. 14.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $374,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,956,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,155,000 after acquiring an additional 136,311 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $99,453,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 167.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,956 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 651.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,081 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

