NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,165. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.37. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

