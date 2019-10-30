nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% to $573.7-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.83 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of nVent Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.