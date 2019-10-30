Nvwm LLC Increases Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.64, for a total value of $562,574.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,646.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $2,488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,961,007.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,686 shares of company stock valued at $117,003,430. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.87.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.60. 53,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a 200 day moving average of $223.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

