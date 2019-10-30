Nvwm LLC Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $41,450,549. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,676,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

