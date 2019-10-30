Nvwm LLC Sells 279 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,806 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,407,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,155,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,251. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.