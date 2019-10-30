Nvwm LLC Sells 2,918 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nvwm LLC cut its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 141,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 9.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 169.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.36. 48,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,627. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75.

In other Novocure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 158,440 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $13,922,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 113,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $2,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,428.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,633 shares of company stock valued at $35,630,922 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

