Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVLY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 25.98%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

