Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Short Interest Update

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 51,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.19. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,716.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid purchased 45,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $20,355,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,458 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

