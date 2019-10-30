Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Obseva in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,121. Obseva has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $348.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Equities analysts expect that Obseva will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Obseva in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

