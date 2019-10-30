Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Short Interest Down 12.7% in October

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Oconee Federal Financial news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $39,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFED traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 996. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 18.22%.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

