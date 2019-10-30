Office Depot (ODP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Office Depot has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Office Depot to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODP. BidaskClub raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.