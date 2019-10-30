Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

OPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

