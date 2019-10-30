OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 817 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.95. The stock had a trading volume of 706,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

