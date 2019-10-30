OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 922 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. 159,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,798. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

