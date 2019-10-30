OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.30. 379,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.41 and a twelve month high of $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

