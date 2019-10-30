OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,141. The firm has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

