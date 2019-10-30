OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in American Express by 62.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 50,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 814.6% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 28.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.0% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.30. The company had a trading volume of 954,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,027. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,865 shares of company stock worth $3,919,502. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

