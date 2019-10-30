Omeros’ (OMER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

OMER stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,471. Omeros has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $833.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.84.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,023,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,038,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

