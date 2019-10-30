Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lessened by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,557 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 117.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 218.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. 1,144,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,022. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

