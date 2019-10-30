On Track Innovations (OTIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. On average, analysts expect On Track Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OTIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,043. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

