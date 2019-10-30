Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.54.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.38. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 976.64% and a negative return on equity of 872.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, insider 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 506,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $1,028,960.31. Also, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 37,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $45,807.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,088. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Onconova Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.