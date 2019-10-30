One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of One Group Hospitality worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Group Hospitality by 122.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of One Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 15,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,626. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $83.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.68. One Group Hospitality Inc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that One Group Hospitality Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

STKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded One Group Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

