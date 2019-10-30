Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Blackstone Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 64,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $506,016.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

