Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $95.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.