Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. 597,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $850.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

