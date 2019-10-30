Origin Asset Management LLP Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 125.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 2,524,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,709,000 after buying an additional 2,470,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 292.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,947,000 after buying an additional 2,135,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 91.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,716,000 after buying an additional 1,050,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $4,057,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. 433,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,909. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.