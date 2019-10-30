Origin Asset Management LLP Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.49.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $174.06. 97,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average of $162.38. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $180.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

