Origin Asset Management LLP Has $4.98 Million Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 67,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

ATUS traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 309,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,304. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

