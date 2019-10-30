Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the September 15th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 770,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 437,601 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,907,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 373,569 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.