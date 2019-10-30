Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $16.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of ORA traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 192,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,910. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravit Barniv sold 5,786 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $422,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,712 shares of company stock worth $2,582,976. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

