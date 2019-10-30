Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OFIX. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. 373,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,636. The company has a market cap of $934.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $74.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $295,880.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,139.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.