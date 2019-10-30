Osisko gold royalties (OR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. On average, analysts expect Osisko gold royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of -0.08. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

