OTCMKTS:DXBRF (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Trading Down 9%

OTCMKTS:DXBRF (OTCMKTS:DXBRF)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34, 183,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 205,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

About OTCMKTS:DXBRF (OTCMKTS:DXBRF)

Dixie Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides marijuana infused products. The company offers cannabis products, such as elixirs, chocolates, synergies, dew drops, gummies, mints and tarts, bursts, topical products, and tablets. It also designs and distributes packaging, ingredients, and non-cannabis consumer goods, as well as consulting services for marijuana infused products.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:DXBRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:DXBRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.