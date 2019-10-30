Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after buying an additional 1,585,968 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.68.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $109,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.