Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. Owens-Illinois also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.25 EPS.

Owens-Illinois stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

