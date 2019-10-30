Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

OXLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director John Stuart Reardon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.