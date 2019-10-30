P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of GLT opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.91. P H Glatfelter has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 6.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in P H Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

