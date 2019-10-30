Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 9,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals in Washington and Oregon, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, personal loans, and home equity line of credit.

