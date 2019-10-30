Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

