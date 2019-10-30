Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 12,730,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 764,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,178. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.03. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

