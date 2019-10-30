Pan American Silver (PAAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

