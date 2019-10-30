Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

Pareteum stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

