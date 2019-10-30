Parnassus Investments CA Acquires New Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,978,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.19% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after buying an additional 178,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,950,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,863,074,000 after buying an additional 177,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,243,000 after buying an additional 7,634,621 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,689,000 after buying an additional 1,423,567 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,015,000 after buying an additional 1,538,234 shares during the period.

Shares of A traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 885,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

