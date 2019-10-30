Parnassus Investments CA Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,206,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,003,351 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 2.80% of Synopsys worth $577,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $1,374,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.61. 993,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average is $129.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

