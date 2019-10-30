Parnassus Investments CA Has $206 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 2.71% of Perrigo worth $206,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 15,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Perrigo by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Perrigo by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.69. 725,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,796. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

