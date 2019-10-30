Parnassus Investments CA Sells 1,400,000 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,400,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $68,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Swedbank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $11,656,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3,887.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 170,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,849,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,223,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,384. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

