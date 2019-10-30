Parnassus Investments CA Sells 350,584 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350,584 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.32% of Biogen worth $133,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 52.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 70.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,141,000 after purchasing an additional 647,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,380,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 506.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.89. 2,141,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

