Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1,808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,811 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 2,151,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,802 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,452,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. CLSA set a $64.00 price objective on Baozun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Baozun Inc has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

