Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $30,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

